A Sneak Peek at the Sixers’ 2019-20 City Edition Jerseys

It appears we got our first peek at the Sixers' 2019-20 City Edition uniforms.
Though the uniform won't officially come out until Wednesday morning, team president Chris Heck gave us a sneak peek Tuesday during the last night of the 76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition.
#OnBrand x @StubHub x @UniWatch x #76ersCrossover pic.twitter.com/yvXWI6QPTt— Chris Heck (@chrisheck76) November 19, 2019
The design is similar to the 2017-18 version, but with "Philadelphia" written and the copper stripe down the side. The copper stripe appears to be an ode to the Liberty Bell. Before Heck entered the exhibit, he said the jerseys would "tell a story."
Apparently, that story is America's. We'll likely get more info when the uniforms are officially released.
