A Sneak Peek at the Sixers’ 2019-20 City Edition Jerseys

By Paul Hudrick

[CSNPhily] A sneak peek at the Sixers' 2019-20 City Edition jerseys
CSNPhilly.com

It appears we got our first peek at the Sixers' 2019-20 City Edition uniforms.

Though the uniform won't officially come out until Wednesday morning, team president Chris Heck gave us a sneak peek Tuesday during the last night of the 76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition.

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sixers 11 hours ago

What If Sixers Had Never Traded Up to Draft Markelle Fultz?

Sixers 16 hours ago

Sixers Late-Game Miscues Cost Them in Loss to Heat

The design is similar to the 2017-18 version, but with "Philadelphia" written and the copper stripe down the side. The copper stripe appears to be an ode to the Liberty Bell. Before Heck entered the exhibit, he said the jerseys would "tell a story."

Apparently, that story is America's. We'll likely get more info when the uniforms are officially released.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us