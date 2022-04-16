10 insane Tyrese Maxey and 76ers stats from Game 1 vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tyrese Maxey has been a human stat machine the entire second half of the season, and Saturday night was no different.

He was better than ever.

Maxey, the 76ers’ high-flying 21-year-old guard, put on a historic performance in the 76ers’ 131-111 win over the Raptors in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series at the Wells Fargo Center.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Maxey scored more points in 12 minutes of the third quarter (21) than his predecessor, Ben Simmons, scored in a combined 100 minutes in the last three full games of last year’s conference semifinal series against the Hawks (19), the last games Simmons played.

Here’s our 10 crazy, ridiculous and unreal Maxey and 76ers stats from Game 1.

ONE OF THE YOUNGEST EVER: At 21 years, 163 days, Tyrese is the 3rd-youngest player in NBA postseason history with a 38-point game. Magic Johnson scored 42 for the Lakers vs. the 76ers in the 1980 Finals at 20 years, 276 years old, and LeBron James had consecutive games of 41, 38 and 45 points, all against the Wizards in the Cavs’ 2006 first-round series against Washington, all between 21 years and 119 days and 21 years 124 days. Maxey is the 13th player in 76ers history with 38 points in a playoff game and the first other than Joel Embiid since Allen Iverson did it 11 times between 2000 and 2003.

21 YEARS OLD, 21 POINTS: Maxey’s 21-point third quarter makes him the youngest player with a 21-point postseason quarter in the last 26 seasons, which is as far back as the Stathead quarter scoring database goes. The youngest player previously since the start of the 1996-97 playoffs with a 21-point quarter in the playoffs was Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz, who scored 22 points in the third quarter against the Thunder in the 2018 Western Conference first round at 21 years, 232 days, or about two months older than Maxey is now. The only other 76er ever with a 21-point quarter is Iverson, who scored 26 in the fourth quarter at Milwaukee in the 2001 Eastern Conference Finals. He scored 46 in the game. Maxey scored more points in the third quarter than his previous career postseason scoring high (16).

READ: Maxey's reaction to missing 40 points will crack you up

CRAZY SHOOTING: Despite missing his last two shots as he made a bid for a 40-point game, Maxey shot 67 percent on 14-for-21 from the field. He’s the youngest player in NBA history to score 38 points in a postseason game where he shot 67 percent from the field. The only player in 76ers history to score at least 38 points in a playoff game and shoot 67 percent from the field is Charles Barkley, who had 39 points in a first-round game in 1987 and shot 68 percent from the field on 13-for-19.

AND THAT’S NOT ALL: Maxey also became the first 76er ever with 38 points and no turnovers in a playoff game. Only three 76ers have ever done that in the regular season – Jeff Hornacek in 1992, Iverson three times from 2000 through 2005 and Jimmy Butler in 2018. Here’s what Maxey’s third quarter looked like: 7-for-8 from the field, 2-for-2 from 3, 5-for-5 from the foul line and one rebound.

WHY DOES A.I.’S NAME KEEP COMING UP? One last Maxey stat: He’s only the fourth 76er since 1997 with 23 points in the second half of a playoff game. Iverson did it seven times – his most was 33 against the Bucks in 2001 – and Seth Curry (25), Embiid (24) and J.J. Redick (23) each did it once.

YOU CAN’T STOP US: The 76ers’ 131 points are their 11th-most in franchise history in the postseason and their most in a Game 1 of any series since they beat the San Francisco Warriors 141-135 in overtime in April of 1967 – just five years after the Warriors left Philly for the Bay Area. Wilt Chamberlain scored just 16 points that night, but Hal Greer had 32, Wali Jones 30 and Billy Cunningham 26.

RIDICULOUS LONG-RANGE SHOOTING: Even with Danny Green going 0-for-5 from 3, the 76ers as a team shot 50 percent from the stripe on 16-for-32. That’s the 3rd-highest in franchise postseason history on 30 or more attempts. The 76ers shot 53 percent on 18-for-34 in a win over the Heat in a 2018 first-round game at American Airlines Arena, and they shot 52 percent in a win over Washington last year in the first round on 17-for-33.

THIS OUGHTA BE IMPOSSIBLE: The 76ers committed three total turnovers, and one of them came with 3.9 seconds left when Isaiah Joe intentionally let the shot clock expire. That’s the fewest turnovers the 76ers have committed in a playoff game going back to 1984, as far as Stathead tracks team turnover totals. The previous low was five in their win over the Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2001. The last time the 76ers committed just three turnovers in any game was in a win over the Clippers in 2010. The last team to commit just three turnovers in a playoff game was the 2018 Cavs, who had three in a win in Toronto in 2018.

HARDEN IS AN ASSIST MACHINE: James Harden’s 14 assists are 8th-most in 76ers postseason history and it was the first performance with 14 assists in a 20-point game since Iverson had 37 and 15 in a 2005 first-round win over the Pistons. Harden has only played in 22 games with the 76ers this year, but his six games with at least 14 assists are third-most by any 76er in a season. Wilt had nine in 1968 and Mo Cheeks had seven in 1988. Incredibly, Harden has the 7th-most CAREER games in 76ers history with 14 or more assists with Johnny Dawkins (7) and Eric Snow (8) within reach.

GREAT START FOR TOBIAS: Tobias Harris became the first 76er in 31 years with 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 64 percent shooting in a playoff game. The last to do that was Barkley in a loss to the Bulls in the 1991 Eastern Conference semifinals (25 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 73 percent shooting).

THIS WAS HUGE: One quick bonus stat: The Raptors were second in the NBA this year with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, trailing only the Grizzlies (14.1). They had only seven offensive rebounds Saturday, their 3rd-fewest this year.