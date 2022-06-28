Report: Knicks trading Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The New York Knicks reportedly are sending more players to the Motor City.

The team is trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

The Pistons will also receive their own 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick via the Miami Heat and $6 million as part of the trade, according to Wojnarowski.

This is the second time in less than a week the Knicks have agreed to a trade with the Pistons. New York packaged Kemba Walker and the No. 13 pick Jalen Duran in the 2022 NBA Draft to Detroit during the draft on Thursday.

While the Knicks don’t have much to show in terms of a tangible return from these transactions, they have been increasing cap space ahead of free agency. Walker, Noel and Burks are set to earn nearly $30 million combined in the 2022-23 season.

The primary target of the Knicks’ free agency pursuits has also become increasingly clear. As Wojnarowski noted and ESPN’s Tim McMahon reported on Tuesday, the Knicks are emerging as favorites to land Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. With almost $30 million extra to spend, New York will be able to offer Brunson a near-max contract when free agency begins on Thursday.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Tuesday night that the Knicks will do just that:

When free agency opens on Thursday, the New York Knicks are expected to present Jalen Brunson a four-year offer in the vicinity of $110 million, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2022

For the Pistons, the team reportedly has different plans for Noel and Burks compared to Walker. While Walker reportedly is expected to be bought out, Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons are “eager to utilize” their latest acquisitions.