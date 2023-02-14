Jonathan Gannon Leaving Eagles to Become Cardinals Head Coach

Eagles reportedly losing DC Jonathan Gannon to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the days since losing Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles have now lost both of their coordinators.

This time, the Cardinals are making Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon their head coach, NBC Philadelphia's John Clark reported. Arizona also confirmed the hire.

Source says Jonathan Gannon is the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals

This is the first time in Eagles history they have lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs in the same hiring cycle. Former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Tuesday was officially named the Colts’ head coach.

Gannon, 40, had been the Eagles defensive coordinator under head coach Nick Sirianni for the past two seasons after previously serving as defensive backs coach under Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

While the obvious successor to replace Steichen as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator is quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, Gannon’s replacement is a little more of a question. The top internal candidate would likely be defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.

The Eagles’ defense this season ranked 2nd in yards, 8th in points, 1st in passing defense and 12th in rushing defense.

During his time in Philadelphia, Gannon wasn’t the most popular coach. That certainly didn’t change as Eagles fans watched Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs slice through their defense in the second half of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs erased a 10-point halftime deficit and beat the Eagles 38-35.

While Gannon wasn’t the most popular coach among fans, his players seemed to like him.

“He brings a lot of youth, energy, intelligence and he’s just a great character all around,” edge rusher Haason Reddick said after the loss in Super Bowl LVII. “Getting to know Gannon this year, I told him I appreciate him, I love him because he lets his players be who they are at the end of the day and if decides to leave, whoever’s getting him I think they have a great head coach and someone the players will really take to.

“So, we’ll see what happens, hopefully he doesn’t go but that’s for my own selfish reasons I like Gannon. Whatever he decides, I support him he worked hard for it and it’s all love.”

Gannon is the first Eagles defensive coordinator to go directly to a head coaching job since Marion Campbell replaced Dick Vermeil in 1983.

Last offseason, Gannon interviewed for three head coaching vacancies but returned for another season under Sirianni. After the Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans, it appeared that Gannon was set to return for a third season in Philly but the Cardinals’ job remained open and they interviewed Gannon on Monday for the first time.

The Cards apparently liked what they heard from Gannon because he’s taking that head coaching job. Gannon has been tabbed as a future head coach for years and it goes well beyond defensive scheme.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank contributed to this story.