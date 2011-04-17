Phils Bowl for Education

Sunday night, the Phillies were looking for strikes at the annual Get in the Game event.



April 17, some of the best and brightest Phightins put down their gloves and picked up, well, other gloves—bowling gloves, to be exact.



They came out to North Bowl in Northern Liberties to help support Philadelphia Futures, an organization that “prepares students from low-income families to enter and succeed in college by providing mentoring, academic enrichment, college guidance, and financial incentives.”



Shane Victorino, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Ryan Madson, Ben Francisco, Carlos Ruiz, and others hit the lanes and raised money. While they were doing their best to avoid gutter balls, those in attendance enjoyed silent and live auctions—all meant to raise money for Philadelphia Futures.



NBC 10’s own Justin Pizzi was there, acting as a celebrity team captain to one of the bowling teams.



The organization does its best to facilitate a college education for its students, believing that “a college education is the portal to economic self-sufficiency and a satisfying life.”



Specifically, the players were there in support of the organization’s Sponsor-a-Scholar program, which looks to provide Philadelphia high school students with the help they need to become a successful first-generation college student.



Since 1990, SAS says it’s made the college dream a reality for over 1,000 students.



Bowling, Phillies, and educational opportunity? That’s a tenth-frame turkey, all the way.