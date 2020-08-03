isaias

Tuesday's Phillies-Yankees Game Postponed Due to Isaias

The game will be made up Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park as the first game of a straight doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m.

By Corey Seidman

TLMD-nyc-yankee-stadium-EFE-72720
EFE

Seven days off, one day on ... one day off.

The Phillies and Yankees play tonight but their game Tuesday has already been postponed due to the forecast of severe inclement weather linked to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies 12 hours ago

Phillies Bullpen's Ugly Ninth Inning Takes Some Shine Off a Good Win

Phillies 14 hours ago

Aaron Nola Strikes Out 10, Bats Bash Five Homers as Phillies Top Braves 13-8

The game will be made up Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park as the first game of a straight doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m.

The Phillies will be the "road" team for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader at CBP and the home team for the second. There will be approximately 35 minutes between games.

The Phils-Yankees four-game series is set to conclude Thursday.

Aaron Nola was set to pitch the second game of the series, which means he'll be in line to start one of the two games Wednesday.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies

This article tagged under:

isaiasPhilliesYankees
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us