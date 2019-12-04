Rhys Hoskins Stoked for Early Zack Wheeler Gift From Santa Klentak, Mets Fans Irate

Christmas came early for free-agent pitcher Zack Wheeler in the form of a 5-year, $118 million contract from the Philadelphia Phillies.

But Wheeler isn't the only one to celebrate today. His new teammates are also stoked about the addition of a hard-throwing righty to follow Aaron Nola in the rotation.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins took to Twitter to share his excitement about Santa coming early this year.

While Philadelphia seems quite pleased with the move, we thought it only fair to check in with New York Mets fans to see how they felt about their former starter joining a division rival.

They're taking it... not so well over at the Metsrefugees.com message board. A sampling:

This is the worst possible scenario

lol of course. He's gonna dominate the Mets now.

We deserve this.

And one more **** *** to Brodie and the Wilpons for not signing this man -- who badly wanted to stay here -- to a much cheaper extension a year ago, when they had the chance. I hope he makes them pay for that decision. Sincerely. Best of luck to Zack.

This infuriates me

So things are going well in New York this holiday season, which is nice.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows in the NL East. The Atlanta Braves got some Cole (Hamels) before Christmas.

Plenty of shopping days remain. Will Klentak and Middleton really go crazy this year, blow through the luxury tax, and show up to spring training with a new Stephen Strasburg with a red bow on 'em.

