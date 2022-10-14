rally for red october

Rally for Red October Bus Tour: Catch It Live

By NBC10 Staff

After 11 years, the Phillies are officially in the 2022 MLB Playoffs!

Join NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Phillies at the Rally For Red October bus tour. Meet us on the road to sign the bus, grab your exclusive Red October rally towel and celebrate with special guests. 

WATCH LIVE: You can catch the fun from the bus with NBC10's Tim Furlong between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday on Peacock, NBC10's FAST channel and on this page.

Here is the full schedule ahead of the first home playoff game in more than a decade: 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Friday, Oct. 14:

  • 10:30 a.m. Chickie’s and Pete’s – Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pa.
  • 11:15 a.m. Canal View Park – Main Street in Manayunk, Philadelphia, Pa.
  • 12 p.m. Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia Pa.
  • 12:30 p.m. The Fillmore – Philadelphia, Pa.
  • 1 p.m. Live! Casino & Hotel – Philadelphia Pa.
  • 1:15 p.m. Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, Pa.

This article tagged under:

rally for red octoberPhilliesmlb playoffsphillies fansbus tour
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us