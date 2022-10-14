After 11 years, the Phillies are officially in the 2022 MLB Playoffs!

Join NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Phillies at the Rally For Red October bus tour. Meet us on the road to sign the bus, grab your exclusive Red October rally towel and celebrate with special guests.

WATCH LIVE: You can catch the fun from the bus with NBC10's Tim Furlong between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday on Peacock, NBC10's FAST channel and on this page.

Here is the full schedule ahead of the first home playoff game in more than a decade:

Friday, Oct. 14: