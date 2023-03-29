Philly Turns Red to Honor Phillies Ahead of Thursday's Season Opener

Philadelphia turned red Wednesday night ahead of the Phillies season opener on Thursday.

The following buildings turned red Wednesday night and will also be red on Thursday in honor of the Phils matchup against the Texas Rangers:

1650 Arch Street

The Phoenix

Park Towne Place

CHOP Roberts Center

Wanamaker

Griffin Apartments

The Franklin Institute

Cira Centre & FMC Tower

Ben Franklin Bridge

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus – Hamilton Rooftop Garden

National Constitution Center

The Franklin Residences

Convention Center

PECO

DRWC Digital Screens

1500 Market St Media Wall

Wells Fargo Center – March 30 only

1735 Market St (Silverstein Properties)

Jefferson Tower

PHL Airport Tower

1901 Market St (IBC Building)

Adventure Aquarium

1500 Spring Garden

Expectations are high for the Phils who won the National League Championship last season before losing to the Houston Astros in the World Series. Get all your Phillies news here.