Philly Turns Red to Honor Phillies Ahead of Thursday's Season Opener

Philadelphia turned red Wednesday night ahead of the Phillies season opener on Thursday.
The following buildings turned red Wednesday night and will also be red on Thursday in honor of the Phils matchup against the Texas Rangers:
- 1650 Arch Street
- The Phoenix
- Park Towne Place
- CHOP Roberts Center
- Wanamaker
- Griffin Apartments
- The Franklin Institute
- Cira Centre & FMC Tower
- Ben Franklin Bridge
- Kimmel Center Cultural Campus – Hamilton Rooftop Garden
- National Constitution Center
- The Franklin Residences
- Convention Center
- PECO
- DRWC Digital Screens
- 1500 Market St Media Wall
- Wells Fargo Center – March 30 only
- 1735 Market St (Silverstein Properties)
- Jefferson Tower
- PHL Airport Tower
- 1901 Market St (IBC Building)
- Adventure Aquarium
- 1500 Spring Garden
Expectations are high for the Phils who won the National League Championship last season before losing to the Houston Astros in the World Series. Get all your Phillies news here.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.