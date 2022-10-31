Philadelphia Phillies

Game 3 of World Series Postponed Until Tuesday Due to Rain

Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night. 

By Jim Salisbury

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The MLB announced Monday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will be postponed due to rain.
  • Game 3 will now take place on Tuesday.
  • Game 4 will take place on Wednesday and Game 5 will take place on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain.

Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night. 

Game 4 will be pushed back to Wednesday night and Game 5 to Thursday night, all at Citizens Bank Park.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is the updated World Series schedule. All games start at 8:03 p.m.:

• Game 3: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philly

• Game 4: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philly

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Fans Prepare for Game 3 of World Series

Philadelphia Phillies

4 Philly Sports Icons to Throw Out First Pitches for Game 3 of World Series

• Game 5: Thursday, Nov. 3 in Philly

• Off day (travel): Friday, Nov. 4

• Game 6: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston (if necessary)

• Game 7: Sunday, Nov. 6 in Houston (if necessary)

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia PhilliesHalloweenWorld Seriestrick or treatphillies weather
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us