Game 3 of World Series Postponed Until Tuesday Due to Rain

What to Know
- The MLB announced Monday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will be postponed due to rain.
- Game 3 will now take place on Tuesday.
- Game 4 will take place on Wednesday and Game 5 will take place on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain.
Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night.
Game 4 will be pushed back to Wednesday night and Game 5 to Thursday night, all at Citizens Bank Park.
Here is the updated World Series schedule. All games start at 8:03 p.m.:
• Game 3: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philly
• Game 4: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philly
Philadelphia Phillies
Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
• Game 5: Thursday, Nov. 3 in Philly
• Off day (travel): Friday, Nov. 4
• Game 6: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston (if necessary)
• Game 7: Sunday, Nov. 6 in Houston (if necessary)
Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube
This story is developing. Check back for updates.