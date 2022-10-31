Game 3 of World Series Postponed Until Tuesday Due to Rain

What to Know The MLB announced Monday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will be postponed due to rain.

Game 3 will now take place on Tuesday.

Game 4 will take place on Wednesday and Game 5 will take place on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain.

Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night.

Game 4 will be pushed back to Wednesday night and Game 5 to Thursday night, all at Citizens Bank Park.

Here is the updated World Series schedule. All games start at 8:03 p.m.:

• Game 3: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philly

• Game 4: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philly

• Game 5: Thursday, Nov. 3 in Philly

• Off day (travel): Friday, Nov. 4

• Game 6: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston (if necessary)

• Game 7: Sunday, Nov. 6 in Houston (if necessary)

Game Three of the 2022 #WorldSeries presented by Capital One has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. (ET). The remainder of the Fall Classic will push back by a day. Tickets for all games remain valid for the game number on each ticket. pic.twitter.com/IZaM66l0Ql — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 31, 2022

