‘Fighting for More': NL Champ Phillies Drop Opening Day Hype Video

Phillies baseball season is upon us and as is seemingly the tradition -- in this social media age -- fans are being treated to a hype video.

"This season, we're fightin' for more."

That's what the National League champs -- who came up two wins short of winning the World Series -- wrote above the 2-minute video posted on the team's official Twitter page Thursday morning, just hours before the team plays the Rangers in Texas.

The video begins with a National League Champions flag fluttering in front of a sunrise as music begins to play.

A voice is then heard saying: "Yup, we want to see it all again, too." Suddenly highlights from the 2022 improbable postseason run play before the voice says, "let's get it out of our system."

"We good?" the voices asks. "OK fine, a few more." A string of more highlights then run as the narrator talking about it feeling good to look back, "but, it's time to turn the page and pick up the bats."

"We're done 'Dancing on Our Own' because we're looking to dance on Broad Street."

Hold on, who's that voice? "Stubby" the Phillies replied in the thread, referencing backup backstop Garrett Stubbs. It makes sense since he acted as DJ during the postseason run fueled by that song.

The video then talks about Alec Bohm's new muscles and the additions of Taijuan Walker, Craig Kimbrel and Trea Turner to the roster.

"It's not going to be easy, but when you enter the fight, it helps to have 46,000 in your corner," Stubbs says in reference to Phillies fans rocking Citizens Bank Park.

The team is chasing a World Series ring. With "162 in front of us" the Phillies have "got more on our minds," Stubbs said.

The promise for 2023: "More..."

"Comebacks"

"Thrills"

"Chills"

"Bombs"

"Bedlam"

As the video comes to its crescendo, Stubbs wraps it up like this:

"Fightin' is in our DNA, it's our heart, it's our soul, it's our name," Stubbs says. "And this season we're fighting for more."

Let's go Phillies!