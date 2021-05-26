Phillies' Defense Implodes Once Again in Latest Loss at Miami

Phils’ defense implodes once again in latest loss at Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For a while, it looked like defense was going to save the Phillies on Wednesday night.

In the end, it killed them.

Again.

The Phillies blew a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning and suffered a 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins in South Florida.

Aaron Nola pitched six innings of one-run ball and left with a lead after centerfielder Odubel Herrera robbed a would-be home run from Isan Diaz to end the sixth.

Herrera’s catch was arguably the defensive highlight of the season for a team that has struggled mightily in that area.

Actually, that's an understatement. The Phillies are the worst defensive team in the majors.

Two innings after Herrera’s leaping gem at the centerfield wall, the Phillies’ defense imploded. A potential double play went unturned. Catcher Andrew Knapp allowed a passed ball to put two runners in scoring position. Jon Berti then gave the Marlins the lead with a two-run single and Jose Devers followed with an RBI single to give the Marlins a two-run lead.

All the runs came against reliever Sam Coonrod.

The loss dropped the Phillies to 24-26. They are 3-7 in Miami over the last two seasons.

Instead of going for a series win in Miami on Thursday, they will look for a series split behind starter Spencer Howard.

The Phillies have scored just four runs the last two nights against Miami.

Nola battled command issues – he walked three and hit a batter – but was able to hold the Marlins to two hits and a run over six innings.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Roman Quinn led off the frame with a double and scored when Brad Miller was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out. The situation was ripe for the Phillies to get more in the inning, but they failed to do so as Rhys Hoskins grounded out and Herrera struck out to leave the bases full.

Miami tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Nola issued a two-out walk to extend the inning then gave up an RBI single to Jesus Aguilar on an 0-2 sinker that was elevated and caught too much plate.

Without three of their best bats out of the lineup – Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius are all on the injured list – the Phillies need to improve on their ability to capitalize on mistakes and manufacture runs. They did that in taking a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Jean Segura reached base on an error to open the inning and moved to third on a base hit by Miller. Segura was running on the play, made third base easily and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hoskins, who increased his team-high RBI total to 30.

Herrera preserved the lead with his catch.

But ultimately, it got away because of a season-long weakness.

Subscribe to the Phillies Talk podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube