Archie Bradley

Phillies Agree to Deal With Free-Agent Reliever Archie Bradley

The Phillies are bringing in one of the National League's better relievers over the last four seasons. Archie Bradley.

By Jim Salisbury

Phillies agree to deal with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have reached a one-year, $6 million deal with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley, a source confirmed. The deal is pending a physical.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Tommy Lasorda Jan 8

Philly Ties Ran Deep for Baseball Legend Tommy Lasorda

Philadelphia Phillies Dec 29, 2020

Phillies Acquire Lefty Reliever With a Big Arm in 3-Team Trade With Dodgers, Rays

Bradley, a 28-year-old right-hander, pitched at the back end of Arizona’s bullpen from 2017 until the 2020 trade deadline, when he was dealt to the Reds and pitched well down the stretch. The Phillies’ new pitching coach, Caleb Cotham, came over from Cincinnati.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Bradley has a 2.95 ERA in 221 appearances the last four seasons, mostly as a setup man. He also saved 18 games for the Diamondbacks in 2019 when pressed into duty after Greg Holland’s struggles.

Bradley’s fastball averaged 94.4 mph this past season. Historically, he has been mostly four-seam fastball and curveball, with some sinkers and changeups mixed in.

More coming ...

Subscribe to the Phillies Talk podcastApple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Archie BradleyPhilliesPhiladelphia Phillies
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us