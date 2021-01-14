Phillies agree to deal with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have reached a one-year, $6 million deal with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley, a source confirmed. The deal is pending a physical.

Bradley, a 28-year-old right-hander, pitched at the back end of Arizona’s bullpen from 2017 until the 2020 trade deadline, when he was dealt to the Reds and pitched well down the stretch. The Phillies’ new pitching coach, Caleb Cotham, came over from Cincinnati.

Bradley has a 2.95 ERA in 221 appearances the last four seasons, mostly as a setup man. He also saved 18 games for the Diamondbacks in 2019 when pressed into duty after Greg Holland’s struggles.

Bradley’s fastball averaged 94.4 mph this past season. Historically, he has been mostly four-seam fastball and curveball, with some sinkers and changeups mixed in.

