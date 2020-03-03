phillies gear

Harper/Realmuto 2020: Apparel Phillies Fans Can Agree on

A big 2020 season for Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto is something all Phillies fans can get behind, no matter political preference

By Adam Hermann

Bryce Harper and J.t. Realmuto
Getty Images

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after scoring on a double by Scott Kingery.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Phillies are off Tuesday, but the U.S. political system is in full swing: 14 states and territories are voting in the Democratic primaries on "Super Tuesday," and while Pennsylvania isn't slated to vote until April, Philadelphians can still voice their opinions.

Super Tuesday Guide for 2020 Primary

If you haven't chosen a candidate yet, or even if you have, allow me to float another option: Harper/Realmuto 2020.

Yes, I'm taking Phillies baseball to the ballot. It's March. Baseball is just around the corner, and Phils fans should feel very good about their two best players, good enough to support the Harper/Realmuto ticket with a t-shirt.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

phillie phanatic 22 hours ago

John Oliver Recruits Bob Costas to Offer the Phanatic a Job on HBO Show

phillies tickets Mar 2

See All the Phillies Games You Want This Spring for Cheap With New ‘Ballpark Passes’

Thanks to a new shirt over at BreakingT, you can grab just such a tee:

The design also comes printed on hooded sweatshirts, and I might buy 30.

I particularly love the "Barrel Up The Ballot" slogan. Harper and Realmuto combined for an eye-popping 60 HR and 197 RBI in 2019, and if I had to bet, they'll better both numbers in 2020.

Go vote!

More on the Phillies

Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI

This article tagged under:

phillies gearPhilliesBryce HarperJ.T. Realmuto
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us