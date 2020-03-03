Harper/Realmuto 2020: Apparel Phillies Fans Can Agree on

The Phillies are off Tuesday, but the U.S. political system is in full swing: 14 states and territories are voting in the Democratic primaries on "Super Tuesday," and while Pennsylvania isn't slated to vote until April, Philadelphians can still voice their opinions.

If you haven't chosen a candidate yet, or even if you have, allow me to float another option: Harper/Realmuto 2020.

Yes, I'm taking Phillies baseball to the ballot. It's March. Baseball is just around the corner, and Phils fans should feel very good about their two best players, good enough to support the Harper/Realmuto ticket with a t-shirt.

Thanks to a new shirt over at BreakingT, you can grab just such a tee:

The design also comes printed on hooded sweatshirts, and I might buy 30.

I particularly love the "Barrel Up The Ballot" slogan. Harper and Realmuto combined for an eye-popping 60 HR and 197 RBI in 2019, and if I had to bet, they'll better both numbers in 2020.

Go vote!

