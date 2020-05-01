Even the Phillie Phanatic Is Helping in the COVID-19 Relief Efforts

One of the positive aspects of the trying times our world is currently going through is the fact it's bringing people together to work for the greater good. Everybody wants to chip in and do their part to help those in need. That includes the Phillie Phanatic.

The Phanatic teamed up with Phillies manager Joe Girardi earlier in the week for a bedtime reading for fans who wanted to tune in via social media.

And next week the Phanatic will be helping out with a "contact-less" hunger relief effort down at Citizens Bank Park by providing thousands of cases of food to local pantries in need.

No word on whether that will include any hot dogs shot out of his famous cannon.

"Representatives from 14 local food pantries will line up their vehicles in Lot P at Citizens Bank Park, where they will be greeted by the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies partners – who will load up the much-needed food into respective pantry vehicles via contact-less distribution," the team said via release today.

The Phillies partners chipping in include Coca-Cola, Hatfield hams, GIANT Food Stores, with transportation made possible by Tri-State Toyota Dealers.

The hunger relief effort will take place on Monday, May 4 and all who participate are asked to wear PPE.

According to CDC guidelines, masks should be worn OVER the nose. That could pose some issues for the Phanatic and his extra-long honker.