Bryce Harper to Get Elbow Surgery Next Week

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday there was no timetable on Harper’s recovery until after the surgery.

Harper suffered the small tear in April and last played right field at Miami on April 16. The 30-year-old had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow in May and shifted to the designated hitter role.

The three main decision makers in the on-field product for the Philadelphia Phillies spoke Wednesday following the team's National League championship run and the first subject David Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, touched on was Bryce Harper's elbow.

Dombrowski said Wednesday there was no timetable on Harper's recovery until after the surgery, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 23.

It isn't known how much time, if any Harper will miss. Dombrowski said it appears Harper may need to DH some next season.

The elbow injury did little to slow his offense as he led the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. The two-time National League MVP did miss time because he broke his left thumb when he was hit by a pitch in the summer but still hit .286 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs. He was named NLCS MVP and hit six home runs overall in the playoffs.

Dombrowski and Sam Fuld, Phillies general manager spoke around 11:30 a.m. Phillies manager Rob Thomson is set to speak about the offseason following the others' remarks.

