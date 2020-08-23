Bryce Harper paid his respects to the late Kobe Bryant with a No. 8 jersey under his Phillies uniform Sunday night in Atlanta.

Bryant, who died in a plane crash in January, would have turned 42 on Sunday. Tributes took place all over the sports world, including at Eagles training camp with Jason Kelce also wearing a Kobe jersey.

Harper grew up a Lakers fan. He said this to about Bryant in 2016, via MLB.com:

"I grew up watching somebody who was incredibly talented. He is special in what he does," Harper said. "He was always striving to do the best every year he played. He always wanted to get better day in and day out. I took a lot from that. He has that attitude on and off the court. He's a lot of fun to watch."

Harper first met Bryant in 2014.

"I shook his hand, said hello. That was pretty much it. It was definitely a thrill."

He tweeted this when Bryant retired after the 2016 season.

Bryce Harper pays his respect to Kobe Bryant during Phillies-Braves game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia