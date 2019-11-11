At the Yard Podcast: Predicting Where Top 12 MLB Free Agents Will Sign

Ricky Bottalico and Corey Seidman predict where the top 12 MLB free agents will land in Monday's At the Yard podcast.

• Anthony Rendon

• Gerrit Cole

• Stephen Strasburg

• Zack Wheeler

• Madison Bumgarner

• Josh Donaldson

• Mike Moustakas

• Rick Porcello

• Cole Hamels

• Hyun-Jin Ryu

• Nick Castellanos

• Didi Gregorius

Subscribe and rate At The Yard:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19