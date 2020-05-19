Aaron Nola, Yuengling Give Away Fan Experiences to Help Restaurant Workers

All-Star Aaron Nola, his Phillies and Eagles buddies and Yuengling are partnering to help Pennsylvania restaurant workers who are out of a job or facing reduced hours due to the pandemic.

They've launched "Cheers PA," a virtual celebrity fundraiser.

From May 19 through June 19, fans can donate to Cheers PA on Pledge It or Cameo to enter for a chance to win fan experiences or signed memorabilia.

For more information, visit www.yuengling.com/CheersPA.

Prizes and experiences include:

• Nola-autographed Yuengling memorabilia

• A pitching clinic by Nola

• A Nola visit to Little League Team

• A Nola appearance at a Zoom happy hour

• Signed memorabilia from Philadelphia Phillies players Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen and Scott Kingery

• Pre-game dinner for four fans in the Citizens Bank Park Executive Dining Room with Phillies legend Larry Bowa -- and game tickets

• Opportunity to dance with the Phillie Phanatic -- and four game tickets

• Opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a Phillies home regular season game, with four game tickets

• Signed memorabilia from Philadelphia Eagles players Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz

• Signed memorabilia from Pittsburgh Penguins players Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin

• Signed memorabilia from Pittsburgh Steelers player James Conner

• Two tickets to the next Roots Picnic and a backstage Meet and Greet with the band

• A VIP tour of Yuengling’s Pottsville Brewery with lunch and beers with Dick Yuengling

• A guest broadcast appearance on the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN) and three nights at South Point Hotel in Las Vegas

All donations to Cheers PA will go directly toward HARP to help provide immediate emergency funding to Pennsylvania bartenders and waitstaff impacted by COVID-19.