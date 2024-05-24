Philadelphia Polo Classic is back on the horse in 2024. Here's who it benefits

The Philadelphia Polo Classic -- featuring world-class horse-riding and competition -- is coming back for its third year in 2024.

Organizers exclusively revealed on NBC10 News on Friday, May 24, that the Classic returns to Fairmount Park on Sept. 21, 2024.

"We're excited to bring everyone back this fall," polo champ Kareem Rosser -- on horseback -- told NBC10's Keith Jones -- also on horseback. "We're encouraging everyone to buy tickets, tickets are going on sale today."

Tickets -- starting at just $45 -- can be purchased on the Philadelphia Polo Classic's website.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The event is expected to draw thousands to Fairmount Park to watch several matches.

The event helps raise money for the Work to Ride program, which is currently looking to fundraise $2.7 million as part of its "Race to the Finish" campaign to build an indoor riding arena at Chamounix Equestrian Center.

Founded in 1994, Work to Ride is a "nonprofit community-based prevention program that aids under-resourced urban youth through constructive activities centered on horsemanship, equine sports and education," according to the WTR website.

“Participating in the Philadelphia Polo Classic on behalf of Work to Ride holds a special place in my heart. It’s not just an event; it's a celebration of where I come from and a showcase of where we can go,” WTR alumni Alyssa Perren said in a news release. "From my first ride at three years old to preparing to play for Harvard’s women’s polo team, every moment has been a step forward, not just for me but for everyone back home in West Philadelphia. This event is crucial for our community—it's where potential is recognized, and dreams are nurtured. It’s a cornerstone for aspiring players and a testament to the power of opportunity. Being a part of this makes me proud of how far I’ve come, and even more, it motivates me to give back and help pave the way for others like me."