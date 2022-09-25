Patriots QB Mac Jones Suffers Apparent Ankle Injury in Loss to Ravens

Mac Jones suffers apparent ankle injury in Patriots' loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones' day ended in a whole lot of pain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback appeared to suffer an injury on his final pass in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, an interception on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Jones looked to be in serious pain as hopped off the field on one leg.

Mac Jones came off the field unable to put weight on his left leg after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/ai4K0VoBWE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022

Jones had to be helped to the locker room by two Patriots staffers, according to reporters on the scene.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry said the quarterback was not seen in the locker room by reporters during the post-game open locker room period, however he could be heard in the corridor outside the locker room shortly after he left the field.

Perry noted Jones was clearly in a lot of pain. A photo shared on Twitter seemed to confirm Jones was in agony, showing the QB grimacing as he left the field.

The latest update on the apparent ankle injury for Mac Jones from @PhilAPerry... pic.twitter.com/VCxv65UqZm — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 25, 2022

Head coach Bill Belichick didn't provide an immediate update on Jones' status after the game, but the Patriots later said Jones is being evaluated for a leg injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter, citing a source, that Jones had x-rays on his ankle following the game, and they were negative. Jones's ankle will continue to be evaluated, Rapoport's source told him.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones has X-Rays on his ankle following the game and they were negative, source said. His ankle will continue to be evaluated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The second-year QB didn't speak with reporters following the loss while receiving treatment for his injury, the team announced. He is expected to hold a Zoom call with reporters Monday afternoon.

Jones also didn't speak with reporters after New England's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a back injury, but he was able to suit up in Week 2.

The severity of Jones' latest injury is unknown, however, and is definitely worth monitoring in the coming days.

Mac Jones is being evaluated for a leg injury, per the Patriots. https://t.co/N0nWdWdlEq — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 25, 2022

Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for a season-high 323 passing yards but threw three interceptions with zero touchdown passes. Jones' backups are 36-year-old Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe, so it'd be a huge blow to the Patriots if he misses any more time.

Several Patriots players spoke about the situation after the game.

Linebacker Matthew Judon talked about how good of a quarterback his teammate is, saying they don't know what happened but they'll see in the coming days.

"But, you know, I'm ridin' with 10 wherever, no matter we gotta play in the parking lot, we gotta play in Gillette, we gotta play wherever, I'm ridin' with him," Judon said. "So just keep your prayers for him, and just hopefully he's okay."

"I'm ridin with 10 wherever."@man_dammn expresses his love for his quarterback after he left the game late in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/IA2ox0iKQZ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 25, 2022

Center David Andrews was asked in his post-game press conference about how much faith the team has in Jones' backup, quarterback Brian Hoyer, if he has to play.

"Tons," Andrews said. "Brian's been here a long time...Prepares like he is going to play."

Kendrick Bourne said they'll have faith in Hoyer and also pray that Jones is okay.

"Brian is a vet. He knows the system. He knows the reads. He knows the coaches," the wide receiver said. " I think we'll be all right, man."

Tight end Jonnu Smith shared that confidence, saying the Pats are fully confident in whoever is out on the field, noting there are many veteran players on the team who have experienced situations like this.

Smith also cautioned however that they don't know the situation yet.

"Mac's a fighter," he added. "I'm 100 percent sure that if he can play, he'll play."

The Patriots hit the road next weekend for the third time in four games, as they visit Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.