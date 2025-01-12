Drysdale, Flyers deliver rout of Ducks in Gauthier's visit

A raucous crowd welcomed Cutter Gauthier to Philadelphia and the Flyers absolutely fed off it, rolling the Ducks, 6-0, Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Morgan Frost, Jamie Drysdale, Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling, Matvei Michkov and Garnet Hathaway all scored goals.

Gauthier, the 2022 fifth overall pick who ended up spurning the Flyers, had to endure boos and chants from the moment he hit the ice for warmups. It was his first game in Philadelphia since being traded a year ago after declining to sign with the Flyers.

The Flyers (18-20-5) badly needed a win and got one to snap a four-game skid (0-3-1). Just two days ago, they were the ones receiving boos at the Wells Fargo Center from an ugly 4-1 loss to the Stars.

The Flyers swept the two-game regular-season series from the Ducks (17-20-5). They beat Anaheim, 3-1, two weeks ago at Honda Center.

• Drysdale electrified the crowd when he extended the Flyers' lead to 2-0 with a power play marker in the first period.

The 22-year-old defenseman was the player the Flyers acquired in the Gauthier trade. A loud chant of "Jamie's better" broke out after the goal.

Things turned chippy toward the end of the first period and continued in the second and third. Travis Konecny had some words with Gauthier after a whistle in the middle stanza. Later in the period, he assisted Tippett's goal, which padded the Flyers' lead to 3-0.

Poehling's goal came just 24 seconds into the final stanza and the rout was on for the Flyers. After Michkov joined the act, more Gauthier chants ensued. Hathaway then scored under a minute and a half later.

Konecny finished with four assists and five other Flyers had multi-point games.

• Samuel Ersson recorded his seventh career shutout with 22 saves.

The 25-year-old provided a stabilizing performance in net, where the Flyers have had all kinds of struggles.

Anaheim netminder John Gibson stopped 24 of the Flyers' 30 shots.

• Joel Farabee was healthy scratched, which brought an end to his ironman streak at 216 games. Olle Lycksell drew into the lineup and played on Sean Couturier's line along with Michkov.

• The Flyers are back in action Monday when they host the defending champion Panthers (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

