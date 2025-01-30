As anger boils from hit on Tippett, Flyers suffer 5-0 loss to Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — The Devils got the Flyers this time.

John Tortorella's club was handed a 5-0 loss by New Jersey on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

Samuel Ersson was pulled a little after the midway mark of the game.

The Flyers (23-23-6) had beaten the Devils (29-18-6) two times over the previous 11 days. They won, 3-1, a week and a half ago at the Prudential Center and picked up a 4-2 decision Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

"We got beat tonight, fair and square," Scott Laughton said. "We're lucky we get another division game tomorrow, but we got beat tonight. It's a good hockey team, but we need to be better at this time of year."

For a second straight meeting, New Jersey was without its No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom (knee injury) and leading goal scorer Nico Hischier (undisclosed injury).

The Flyers and Devils have one more matchup March 9 in Philadelphia.

• Wednesday night's game turned up multiple notches after Owen Tippett took an open-ice hit from Brenden Dillon just 1:17 minutes into the second period.

Tippett was in the vicinity of the puck right around center ice, but he never had possession of it.

"I just didn't think the puck was there. But the puck was there, I looked at it after the game," Tortorella said. "The puck is there."

The 25-year-old winger had to exit the game, going off under his own power. He did not return.

On the play, Tippett was receiving a pass from Travis Sanheim.

"It didn't look like he had it," Sanheim said. "Obviously an unfortunate pass by me. I see him in the middle; I don't see the weak-side D coming across. Just tried to make an area play and it's unfortunate, the outcome of it.

"In saying that, I don't think the puck was there and he's already making contact with Owen. Probably should have been a call. By not calling it, you see what happens afterwards."

Twenty-six penalty minutes were amassed in the second period and a scoreless game flipped into a 4-0 deficit for the Flyers.

"If you want me to dissect the play, I don't think the puck was there yet," Garnet Hathaway said.

• This one definitely wasn't all on Ersson. He gave up four goals on 16 shots.

But two of New Jersey's markers were on the power play and another came on a 2-on-1 for Luke Hughes and Jack Hughes. That one cushioned the Devils' lead to 2-0 before Nathan Bastian added to it on the power play.

"A couple of crazy power play goals," Tortorella said. "Deflecting off of shin pads, another leg."

Sanheim had a turnover that led to the 2-on-1 rush for the Hughes brothers.

"They get two lucky breaks on their power play goals and then I give them one on the second goal," Sanheim said. "So I don't know if it was necessarily some of the structural issues. It was an emotional second period and the outcome's not what we want. We just need to regroup and get ready for tomorrow."

After Bastian's goal, Dawson Mercer made it 4-0 at 5-on-5 a little over a minute later and Ersson's night was done.

"I thought we were really good in the first period," Tortorella said. "We couldn't score. ... I still think we're there, but then it just got away from us in not being able to kill penalties."

Ivan Fedotov had nine saves on 10 shots in relief. After the game, Tortorella said Fedotov will still start Thursday.

"Nothing about Ers," the head coach said of the goalie change. "I wanted to get Feds some work."

Ersson had been on quite a run since the holiday break.

"You can just see how much he cares and how hard he works for this team," Hathaway said. "Every guy in this room would have wanted to see a better outcome for his sake. It should have been far worse if it wasn't for the way he played."

New Jersey netminder Jake Allen stopped all 24 of the Flyers' shots.

• Sean Couturier was back in the lineup for Rodrigo Abols after missing Monday night's game because of an illness.

Erik Johnson remained in the lineup for Egor Zamula, who missed his third straight game with an upper-body ailment.

• The Flyers are right back at it Thursday when they host the Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu).

Tortorella's club is 1-7-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets.

