Flyers make swap of defensemen, trade Attard to Oilers

After playing only one preseason game with the Flyers and being placed on waivers in September, Ronnie Attard was traded Monday night to the Oilers.

In exchange for the 25-year-old defenseman, the Flyers acquired Ben Gleason, a 26-year-old defenseman with four games of NHL experience and 359 AHL games on his résumé.

Attard played 12 games down stretch last season for the Flyers. He entered training camp this fall on the bubble but did not appear in favorable position from the outset. He then struggled in his preseason debut and was sent to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley after going unclaimed on waivers.

"I think the biggest thing with Ronnie is we need to see some improvement," head coach John Tortorella said in September. "It's amazing how quickly, when you talk about [25 years old], it's getting old when you have 18-, 19-, 20-, 21-year-olds coming in behind you.

"Great kid, has all the tools. The biggest thing for me is I just want Ronnie to be able to see the ice, read the ice. It has been a little bit of a struggle, but we're going to have to make decisions as we've got other people coming in behind him. You can only carry so many contracts."

The 2019 third-round draft pick played 29 career games for the Flyers, starting back in 2021-22. He had two goals, four assists and a minus-1 rating for the club. In seven games with the Phantoms this season, Attard was scoreless with a minus-3 mark. He was in Year 2 of a two-year, $1.7 million contract with the Flyers.

Gleason's four NHL games came with the Stars in 2018-19. In seven games this season for the Oilers' AHL affiliate Bakersfield, the lefty-shot blueliner had a goal, three assists and a minus-1 rating.

His best AHL season was with the Texas Stars in 2021-22, when he had a career-high 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists) over 70 games. Gleason will report to the Phantoms.

