Flyers to take on NJ Devils outdoors at MetLife Stadium. Here's what you need to know

What to Know The Broad Street Bullies are set to take on the New Jersey Devils in the NHL’s first stadium series of the year on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The NHL is set to play two hockey games outdoors in February when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers and then the New York Rangers and Islanders face off at the home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants.

Saturday’s game will tie the Flyers up for the most outdoor game appearances.

Flyers fans, are you ready?

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey has been transformed into an outdoor arena for the big game. Crews have been working for more than a week to get the field ready.

Thousands of fans will pack the home of the New York Giants and Jets for the rivalry game.

The last time the Flyers made a playoff run was in 2020. They are currently ranked third in the metropolitan division, while the devils are ranked fourth.

What you need to know about the Stadium Series at MetLife

The Fan Festival at MetLife Stadium starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 and runs until 6:30 p.m.

There will be lots of fun interactive events like a hat trick challenge, a digital hockey rink, food, drinks and more.

Then the Jonas Brothers are playing at 6:30 p.m. before the puck drop at 8 p.m.