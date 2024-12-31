Takeoff: Should Barkley play? and Eagles playoff preview with Ray Didinger

This week on the Takeoff podcast, Ray Didinger is back to give a playoff preview for the Eagles. Who would he rather face in the wild card round, Packers or Commanders? Plus, should the Eagles play Saquon Barkley against the Giants and go for the rushing record?

00:37 - Should Barkley play?

02:52 - How big is this record?

11:52 - Is this the greatest Eagles team of all time?

13:32 - Home field advantage

16:56 - Best win of the season?

21:47 - Commanders or Packers?

25:59 - Ranking Saquon Barkley in Eagles history

35:29 - Tommy and Me is back!