Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Takeoff with John Clark

Takeoff: Should Barkley play? and Eagles playoff preview with Ray Didinger

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Takeoff with Ray Didinger

This week on the Takeoff podcast, Ray Didinger is back to give a playoff preview for the Eagles. Who would he rather face in the wild card round, Packers or Commanders? Plus, should the Eagles play Saquon Barkley against the Giants and go for the rushing record?

Get Tickets for Tommy and Me at the People's Light in Malvern
https://www.peopleslight.org/whats-on/20242025-season/tommy-and-me/

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

00:37 - Should Barkley play?
02:52 - How big is this record?
11:52 - Is this the greatest Eagles team of all time?
13:32 - Home field advantage
16:56 - Best win of the season?
21:47 - Commanders or Packers?
25:59 - Ranking Saquon Barkley in Eagles history
35:29 - Tommy and Me is back!

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John Clark
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us