Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
takeoff with john clark

Takeoff with John Clark: Zach and Julie Ertz on facing Eagles, Ertz Family Foundation, rise of women's sports

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Zach Julie Ertz on takeoff podcast

On the latest Takeoff podcast, Zach and Julie Ertz join John Clark to discuss having to face the Eagles twice a season as a Commander, the Ertz Family Foundation, expecting their second child, the rise of women's sports and more.

The Secret Special Show benefiting the Ertz Family Foundation is taking place at the Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on April 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

You are able to purchase tickets here.

You can find more information on the Ertz Family Foundation here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

takeoff with john clark
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us