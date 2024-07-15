Philadelphia Eagles

Hey kids, here's your chance to serve ‘Wooder Ice' to Eagles players

Four kids between the ages of 7 and 14 have the chance to serve Rita's Water Ice to Philadelphia Eagles players at training camp

By David Chang

It doesn’t get anymore Philly than the Eagles and “Wooder Ice” and four lucky kids from our region will get the chance to indulge in both.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard teamed up with the Eagles to offer four young fans the chance to win the 2024 Rita’s Water Ice Kid sweepstakes. The winners will get to serve Rita’s Italian Ice to Philadelphia Eagles players during this year’s training camp. Each winner will visit the training camp practice alongside the Rita’s Treat Truck at the NovaCare Complex, hand out Italian ice and speak with the players.

From Monday, July 15, through Sunday, July 28, parents or guardians of kids between the ages of seven and 14 throughout the Greater Philadelphia can enter the sweepstakes for their chance to win.

“It’s a beloved tradition for the Eagles rookie players to serve Rita’s to the veteran players after every training camp practice,” Linda Chadwick, President & CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, said. “We’re proud that Rita’s is a team favorite at training camp and to partner with the Eagles to give young Eagles and Rita’s fans the chance to win this unique and special experience.”

