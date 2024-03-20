Rejuvenated Eagles disappointment Derek Barnett gets new contract with Texans

One-time Eagles 1st-round pick Derek Barnett, who finished last season with the Texans after the Eagles finally gave up on him, has re-upped with the Texans, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Barnett, who had 2.5 sacks in his last 29 games as an Eagle, recorded 3 ½ in just seven games in Houston last year.

Terms of the deal weren’t announced, but Barnett is scheduled to count about $4 million in dead money under the Eagles’ 2024 cap, according to Spotrac.

Over the last five weeks of the regular season, Barnett had more sacks for the Texans (3 ½) than all Eagles edge rushers had combined (2 ½). Barnett added a sack in the Texans’ wild-card win over the Browns.

The Texans lost edge Jonathan Greenard in free agency to the Vikings. Greenard led the Texans with 12 ½ sacks.

Barnett averaged just 14 snaps per game with the Eagles and was inactive his last two games before he was released in late November. With the Texans, he averaged 40 snaps per game.

Barnett wasn’t a complete bust but was one of the more disappointing 1st-round picks in recent Eagles history. He had 19 ½ sacks in his first four seasons and recovered the Tom Brady fumble in the Super Bowl after Brandon Graham’s historic sack in the final minutes.

Not including last year, he ranked 89th in the NFL with his 21 ½ sacks during his stay with the Eagles.

All five Eagles 1st-round picks selected between 2015 and 2020 are still active in the NFL but aren’t with the Eagles.

Nelson Agholor (2015) is with the Ravens, Carson Wentz (2016) is currently a free agent, Barnett (2017) is beginning his first full season with the Texans, Andre Dillard (2019) was just released by the Titans and Jalen Reagor (2020) is with the Patriots.

Barnett ranks 27th in Eagles history with 21 ½ sacks, half a sack behind Jevon Kearse.

