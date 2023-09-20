Philadelphia Eagles

Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumors: ‘I think it's all 100% true'

"I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true," the Eagles center said

By Max Molski

Speculation that Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift has been the talk of the NFL world in recent weeks, even leading to puns from the broadcast booth.

NFL pundits have drawn Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, into the mix and asked him to spill details on the rumors. Just last week, the elder Kelce said he couldn't comment on his younger brother's situation after the Eagles' win on Thursday Night Football.

On Wednesday, however, Jason sang a different tune and said he thinks the speculation is "100% true."

"I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world," he said on the "WIP Morning Show" out of Philadelphia. "But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true."

Neither Travis nor Swift have directly addressed the rumors yet.

However, Jason's comments on his brother and podcast partner will add fuel to the fire.

