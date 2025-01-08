Jalen Carter, Saquon Barkley named to NFLPA all-pro team

Jalen Carter and Saquon Barkley have been named to the NFLPA’s third annual all-pro team, announced Wednesday morning.

There is no official NFL all-star team. The Associated Press has been picking an all-pro team since 1940 and that’s generally recognized as the team of record. This year’s AP all-pro team will be announced as part of NFL Honors on Feb. 6.

But in 2022 the NFL Players Association began selecting its own all-pro team selected by players, and that’s what was announced Wednesday.

Carter, the ninth player taken in last year’s draft, had a monster season, with 4 ½ sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups and 42 tackles for the NFL’s No. 1 defense. He drew constant double teams, limiting his own production but opening up opportunities for the other linemen and linebackers.

Unlike the AP, which has a first team and second team, the NFLPA only releases a first team, and the other interior lineman was six-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones of the Chiefs.

Barkley, who made his third Pro Bowl this year in his first season with the Eagles, was a no-brainer after recording the eighth-highest rushing total in NFL history with 2,005 yards despite not playing Sunday in the season finale against the Giants, his former team.

Barkley’s 5.8 rushing average was also 8th-highest in history. He’s one of only three players in NFL history to rush for 1,500 yards with a 5.8 average and at least 13 touchdowns. The others are Jim Brown in 1958 and Derrick Henry this year.

Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Darius Slay represented the Eagles on the initial 2022 NFLPA all-pro team and Johnson and Kelce were on last year’s team.

Johnson lost out to the Lions’ Penei Sewell this year at right tackle.

