How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders in Week 4

It was the Washington Commanders who handed the heavily-favored Philadelphia Eagles their first loss last season. And now they'll have an opportunity to do so again.

The Eagles, who last season started 8-0 before suffering a 32-21 home loss to the Commanders, are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the league. They'll look to improve to 4-0 on Sunday when they host Washington in their first divisional game of the season.

Teams have been unable to run against the Eagles' defense so far, allowing a league-low average of 48 rushing yards through the first three games of the season. That means a Commanders team that mustered only a late field goal in a 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday will likely have to rely on second-year quarterback Sam Howell to make plays. The same Howell who the Bills sacked nine times and intercepted four times, capped by a pick-six.

It could be the perfect opportunity for the Eagles to reestablish their dominant pass rush from last season and extend the perfect start to their season.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Commanders?

The Eagles and Commanders will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Commanders game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Commanders will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Joe Davis is calling play-by-play and Daryl Johnston is providing analysis.

How to stream Eagles vs Commanders live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FOX

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles Pregame Live begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can stream the show here.

Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ immediately after the game. You can stream it here.

How to listen to Eagles vs Commanders on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Commanders?

The weather in Philadelphia on Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees, according to NBC10.