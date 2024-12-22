Eagles' Josh Sweat questionable to return

LANDOVER, Md. — Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat is questionable to return vs. the Commanders with an ankle injury.

Sweat suffered the ankle injury during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. After getting his left ankle checked on the sideline, Sweat left for the locker room.

Shortly after Sweat left the game, Jordan Davis had to limp off the field with some help. Davis seemed frustrated after the injury, punching the ground but returned in the second half.

Without Sweat, the Eagles are down to just three edge rushers: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Chuck Harris. The Eagles have mostly used a three-man rotation since Brandon Graham’s season-ending injury; Harris had played just 4 snaps for the Eagles before today.

Bryce Huff (wrist) is nearing a return but was ruled out on Friday. There’s a chance Huff could return next week. The Eagles just opened his practice window this past week. Huff has been out after having surgery in late November to repair a torn ligament.

In this game, the Eagles already ruled out QB Jalen Hurts (concussion) and RB Will Shipley (concussion).

Linebacker Nakobe Dean also left the game briefly in the second quarter but was able to return.