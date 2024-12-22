Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles news

Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson ejected from Commanders game

By Dave Zangaro

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. — Eagles’ safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been ejected from Sunday’s game against the Commanders in the third quarter.

After the Eagles’ forced a fumble in the third quarter, Gardner-Johnson was flagged for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game and has been disqualified.

Gardner-Johnson was called for his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty between the first and second quarters.

While CJGJ plays with an edge, it’s obviously unacceptable to get tossed in a close divisional game. This has been a chippy game all around. The Eagles were up 10 points when Gardner-Johnson was ejected.

Without Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles will turn to backup safety Tristin McCollum to replace him. They also have Sydney Brown active in this game.

Earlier in the game, Gardner-Johnson picked off a Jayden Daniels pass. It was his team-leading fourth interception of the season. Reed Blankenship is second with three.

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
