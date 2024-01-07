NFL playoff schedule: Bracket, matchups, TV info

And then there were 14.

That's the number of NFL teams that are headed to the NFL postseason, which begins next week. The regular season concluded Sunday, with the final division titles and last playoff berths determined during a thrilling 14-game slate.

Joining the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs as division winners were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Clinching a wild card spot alongside the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams were the MIami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

The Bills' win over the Dolphins on Sunday night set up the AFC wild card matchups. The NFC wild card matchups were set beforehand, with the top-seeded 49ers receiving a bye:

NFC Wild Card Matchups

AFC Wild Card Matchups

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans

Each team will soon begin what they hope is a long playoff run that ends in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here is the schedule for the NFL playoffs.

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan 13.

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 14

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Jan. 21

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC championship, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

NFC championship, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11 - at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS