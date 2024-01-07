Who clinched an NFL playoff spot? Here are the wild-card matchups

Elimination Sunday has arrived.

The final day of the NFL regular season is providing a postseason appetizer filled with many win-and-in games. Entering Sunday's 14-game slate, four playoff spots and four division titles remained up for grabs.

Here's a look at how each of those spots and titles were claimed on Sunday.

AFC

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Baltimore Ravens (13-4) entered the final week having already clinched the AFC North, the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. The Ravens elected to rest Lamar Jackson and other starters during a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished the regular season at 13-4.

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) enter their final regular-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers having secured the AFC West division title.

The Cleveland Browns (11-6) had already locked up just their second playoff berth since 2002 before their 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7), after staying alive Saturday with a 17-10 win over the shorthanded Baltimore Ravens, clinched a playoff berth when the Jacksonville Jaguars lost 28-20 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Jaguars (9-8) needed a victory to win the AFC South and make the playoffs.

With the Jaguars' loss, the Houston Texans (10-7) became the AFC South champs. The Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 on Saturday to clinch a playoff berth, becoming the first team since 2012 to do so with a rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud) and rookie head coach (DeMeco Ryans).

The Miami Dolphins (11-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-6) have each clinched a playoff spot, but the winner of their matchup on Sunday Night Football will win the AFC East to take the No. 2 seed. A win or tie would give the Dolphins their first division title since 2008. The Bills, who have won the last three division titles, locked up a playoff spot Sunday with the Jaguars' loss to the Titans.

NFC

The San Francisco 49ers (12-4) had nothing to play for in their Week 18 matchup, having locked up the NFC West title, the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

The 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams (9-7), who entered the week having already clinched a playoff spot.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) won the NFC South division title for a third-consecutive season with a 9-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Bucs' victory denied the New Orleans Saints (9-8) a division title, but the Saints remained in contention for the final NFC wild card spot with their 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons (7-10). Until...

The Green Bay Packers (9-8) punched their ticket to the postseason with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears, which eliminated the Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

The Detroit Lions (12-5) entered the week having already won their first division title since 1993. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 on Sunday to remain in contention for the No. 2 seed in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both entered their respective regular-season finales on Sunday at 11-5. The Cowboys routed the Washington Commanders 38-10 and the Eagles lost to the New York Giants 27-10, giving Dallas the NFC East title and No. 2 seed.

What are the NFL wild card matchups?

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

The AFC wild-card matchups will be determined by the outcome of Sunday's Dolphins-Bills game.

AFC Wild Card Matchups (if Dolphins defeat Bills)

No. 7 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Miami Dolphins

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans



AFC Wild Card Matchups (if Bills defeat Dolphins)