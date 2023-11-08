Legendary college basketball coach Jay Wright will receive yet another honor this month when Villanova University unveils a new drive in his namesake.

The school will officially unveil “Wright Way” drive between the Davis Center and Finneran Pavilion prior to the Villanova Wildcats men’s basketball team’s home game against Saint Joseph’s University on Nov. 29. The unveiling will be part of a ceremony for Wright that will take place at 4:30 p.m. that day in front of Finneran Pavilion.

“This beautiful new area, connecting the two campus homes of Villanova Basketball, honors Jay and Patty’s contributions in a unique design. ‘Wright Way’ acknowledges the leadership of the Wrights and the teamwork on the part of student-athletes, coaches, and the Nova Nation who gave us all such wonderful memories,” Villanova’s Vice-President/Director of Athletics Mark Jackson said.

Jackson had announced plans to honor Wright and his wife Patty Wright back in September of 2021 when the longtime Wildcats coach was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“We’re beyond thrilled to complete this tribute to the incredible legacy of Jay and Patty Wright,” Jackson said. “Over 21 years, they were our guides on an amazing journey for which we are forever grateful. Together they fully embraced our University’s mission of Unitas, Veritas, Caritas as humble servant leaders.”

Wright, who graduated from Bucknell University in 1983, arrived at Villanova in 1987 as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team under head coach Rollie Massimino. He then joined Massimino at UNLV in 1992 before being named head coach of Hofstra University’s men’s basketball team from 1994 to 2001.

Wright was then named head coach of the Villanova Wildcats on March 27, 2001.

In 21 seasons as the head coach, Wright became the all-time leader in victories for Villanova’s men’s basketball team with 520. He also led the Wildcats to four NCAA Final Fours and two NCAA national championships in 2016 and 2018.

The Associated Press named Wright the ‘Coach of the Decade’ for his work between 2010-2020. He was also a six-time BIG EAST Coach of the Year.

Wright retired from coaching in April of 2022. He is currently a Special Assistant to Villanova University Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, as well as a college basketball analyst for CBS and Turner.