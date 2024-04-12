Sixers team with Toyota to surprise athletes with physical disabilities

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toyota partnered with the Challenged Athletes Foundation to present two CAF athletes with custom basketball wheelchairs on Friday.

Following the wheelchair surprise on the court at The Center in Philadelphia, the Sixers hosted more than 20 youth participants from the CAF for a basketball clinic at The Center prior to the Sixers' playoff-important matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Paralympian Steve Serio was on hand at the clinic to speak to the group on the importance of promoting opportunities for individuals with physical challenges and their involvement in competitive athletics.

Robert Deegan and Bristol Heller, the two CAF youth members who received the wheelchairs, are both preparing for their upcoming basketball season. They were joined on the court by Serio, Squad 76 and Sixers mascot Franklin the Dog.

The Toyota Tri-State Dealers Association made the $12,000 grant donation to the Challenged Athletes Foundation, funding the two brand-new custom basketball wheelchairs.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation has raised more than $178 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries since its inception in 1994.

CAF's mission is to provide opportunities and support those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles.