8 things that stood out from 2024 Sixers media day 

From silly to serious, there were many thousands of words to digest Monday at the Sixers’ annual media day in Camden, New Jersey.

It’s certainly not comprehensive, but here are eight things that stood out:

Age not just a number

The Sixers have players from several different basketball generations.

Kyle Lowry, for instance, is 15 years older than 23-year-old All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey.

“I think it’s going to be great for the Philadelphia 76ers that the guards we have are — I’m going to use this for Kyle Lowry — old,” Maxey said, smiling. “Reggie Jackson, (Eric Gordon), they’re not old, but Kyle Lowry’s old. They’re not just veterans; they’re seasoned vets. They’ve been in tough situations.

“Reggie Jackson has been on a championship team. EG has been very close. Kyle Lowry led a championship team. So those guys have championship pedigree, championship experience. We’re going to need them. We’re going to need them to use their voice, we’ll need their play, and we’ll need their leadership.”

Paul George noted that he thinks the Sixers’ veterans have “all aged well” and that he “still feels youthful.”

Later, rookie Justin Edwards mentioned he tried to model his game after George’s while in high school. And first-round draft pick Jared McCain highlighted that he hadn’t been alive for long when Lowry made his NBA debut. On Nov. 1, 2006, he was 2 years old.

While Maxey’s a few years older than McCain, he’s been sure to clarify there’s not that much of an age gap.

“Jared McCain when I met him was calling me a vet,” Maxey said. “I said, ‘We have to put that to rest right now. We’re not doing that.’ OG and vet … no. I’m 23 years old, I’m not an OG or a vet.”

Nurse sounds high on Yabusele

The Sixers’ late-August signing of Guerschon Yabusele was a significant one in head coach Nick Nurse’s eyes.

“I think you have to say (Yabusele) was a great pickup,” Nurse said. “You’re looking at the whole roster all summer long and you’re just thinking, ‘Where is a need there?’ And I think there was probably a need at the four-spot, and that’s what he is.

“He’s not a three and he’s not really a five. You can get away with playing him at some small-ball five if you want to, but he’s a four that plugs in there and he should have a good chance to impact the rotation.”

Caleb Martin may very well start for the Sixers and play substantial minutes at power forward, which is absolutely fine by him.

He interrupted a question that described him as “6-foot-5” to specify with a smile that he’s “6-6 with shoes on.”

“It’s what I’ve been doing the last couple of years,” Martin said. “People say, ‘Playing the four’ and whatever, but if a four screens for the one, I’m guarding the point guard. I think that’s a thing people put on paper, but I think it’s position-less basketball more often than not in today’s game. I don’t really look at it as the four, I just look at it as being versatile.

“But if I’ve got to play the four and I’m guarding the four, I’ve been able to hold my own for as long as I’ve been in the league. I’m going to continue to learn and find ways to do that.”

Grateful for a viral slam

The basketball world was obviously watching the Olympic final between the United States and France before Yabusele’s thunderous dunk on LeBron James.

GUERSCHON YABUSELE ON LEBRON JAMES. 😳



📺 NBC and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/cjrH6Q9Epd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

The slam sure didn’t hurt his odds of making it back to the NBA, though.

“It really got crazy,” Yabusele said. “Of course after the game, I was not thinking about that. I was thinking about the loss because I really feel like we could’ve gotten this game, so I was a little bit frustrated about it. And then the next day when I opened up my social media and everything, it got really crazy.

“l’ve had some good dunks in my career, some good posters, but that one, I didn’t know it was going to blow up like that. … My friends were calling me, texting me, and I feel like everybody in the world got to see it. This really also helped me to be able to be here today. But in general, the dunk was amazing and it was a great time.”

Bona already under Drummond’s wing

The idea of learning from seven-time All-Star big man Joel Embiid is appealing to any young center.

No. 41 overall pick Adem Bona is glad to be Embiid’s teammate, but it was striking to see him light up Monday as he detailed backup big man Andre Drummond’s mentorship.

“Having someone like that is a blessing,” Bona said. “I’ve watched him do what he does. Early in his career, he averaged 14, 15 rebounds a game. To have someone like that early in my career is huge. I’ve spoken with him multiple times. I’ve worked out with him … and it’s been a huge, huge step for me.

“He takes me under his wing. He tells me what I need to do (during) practice, after practice, in the cold tub. We talk about the games all the time. We talk about plays that happened in practice — things I didn’t do, things I did well. … I think that’s really amazing, to have someone like that who’s seen everything. I think that’s going to be big for me.”

George’s first impressions

When George spoke about joining the Sixers in July, his thoughts were based mainly on his experiences as an opponent.

He’s gained a better sense of his new team through offseason workouts in Los Angeles and Camden.

“Really talented group, top to bottom,” George said. “I’ve known guys from being in the league and playing against them, but actually being on the same side and seeing them on a daily basis, it’s a lot of talented guys.

“It’s been fun. I think the character here, everybody’s on the same page. It’s a real brotherhood. You can tell guys enjoy playing with one another on the squad. I think (my) first impression is this is going to be a fun year.”

Oubre being Oubre

In classic Kelly Oubre Jr. fashion, he opened his session with reporters by requesting everyone to stomp their feet, clap their hands and “groove.”

Kelly bringing the vibes as usual 😤 pic.twitter.com/PDXP6iKsri — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 30, 2024

Once he began answering questions, Oubre expressed his excitement about fruitful offseason work with trainer Drew Hanlen. He said his shoulder feels good after “some things that happened during (last) year that I just never really took care of.”

The lefty wing also “had a wrist therapist, so she helped me get some more flexion and some more space with my wrist — to get my wrist back when I shoot. Just the little intangible things, but I think that’s all good. I’ve been shooting it pretty well in the gym, so I’m excited to be more consistent and just hit.”

Oubre started each game of the Sixers’ first-round playoff series loss to the Knicks and averaged 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists. It was his first postseason action since 2018.

“It’s everything,” he said. “You notice that when you’re a younger player in this league. Once you get to the playoffs, it enhances your basketball capacity. So I just think that opened my eyes back to what we’re really playing for during the regular season.

“I want to get back there. I’m still a little sour about how the Knicks fans were on us and that whole series, but it’s a new year. Clean slate, zero-zero, so let’s get it.”

Maxey knows he needs to call shots

Maxey was a tad cagey about what exactly he did in the gym this summer.

“I can’t tell you all my secrets,” he said.

He did ultimately provide insight on one important aspect of his job. Maxey knows part of high-caliber point guard play is being unequivocally in charge.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just knowing everybody — when they want the ball, how they want the ball, how to get guys involved at all times,” the reigning Most Improved Player said. “That’s one of the biggest things I worked on this summer, and that’s something you can’t work on by yourself.

“I had a lot of people in and out with me this summer — friends, family. I had a lot of days where I played 3-on-3, 4-on-4, and all I did was pass and try to put guys in the right spots to score the ball.

“I think that really grew my game, not just for seeing the game but (also) my communication level … putting guys in the right spots, telling guys, ‘OK, go here, go there.’ With me probably being the point guard on this team, it’s going to be difficult, but I have to be demanding and I have to try to control the game at times. I think I’m ready for it.”

Versatility central for Sixers

Asked what gives him confidence the Sixers can reach their championship goal, Jackson cited a single concept.

“Versatility,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of players that can play both sides of the basketball. We’ve got a bunch of guys that are hungry. The new style of basketball, the way it’s going is very wing-oriented. Being able to make quick decisions offensively and defensively, I think that gives you a great chance at it.

“We’re going to have to have the luck of health and we’re going to have to do our part in terms of the preparation. Each and every day, just working, doing our best to know what coverages we’re in, knowing our sets like the back of our hand, and just getting to know each other and have some continuity.”

Maxey seems to have a similar vision of adaptable, multi-scheme, borderline position-less basketball. The athletic trio of Oubre, Martin and George appear especially aligned with that style.

“There’s so many different pieces that we have, so many different ways that we can play,” Maxey said. “That’s what I’ve learned from the offseason. Man, we have so many different interchangeable parts, which is a blessing. Once we figure that out, the sky’s the limit.”