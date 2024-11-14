Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers throw back to Spectrum era again with 2024-25 City Edition uniform 

The team will wear the jerseys 13 times this season.

By Noah Levick

The Sixers will again throw it back to the Philadelphia Spectrum era with their 2024-25 City Edition uniform.

For the 2021-22 season, the Sixers’ Spectrum-style uniform was navy blue. This time, the Sixers will wear white City Edition jerseys featuring the same classic Spectrum color panels down both sides of the uniform. 

The Sixers’ City Edition merchandise went on sale Thursday morning and will first be available at Wells Fargo Center when the Sixers face the Nets on Nov. 22, according to a team press release.

The Sixers will sport the uniforms (and play on the Spectrum-themed court shown above) during their 13 “Spirit of 76” nights. The first one is Nov. 24 vs. the Clippers. Below is the full list: 

  • Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. vs. Clippers
  • Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. vs Rockets 
  • Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Spurs 
  • Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. vs Suns 
  • Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Wizards 
  • Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Lakers 
  • Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Kings
  • Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Raptors 
  • March 1 at 8:30 p.m. vs. Warriors 
  • March 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Trail Blazers 
  • March 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Wizards 
  • April 3 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Bucks
  • April 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Timberwolves 

