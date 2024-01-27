Nuggets fans chant ‘Where's Embiid at?' after 76ers star ruled out

NBA fans were about to be treated to Joel Embiid versus Nikola Jokic Part Two this season, until they weren't.

The Philadelphia 76ers star was a sudden late scratch just before tipoff ahead of their match at Denver on Saturday, which prompted plenty of criticism to the reigning MVP.

Embiid was ruled out with left knee soreness after Sixers training staff had concerns watching his warm-up routine, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources. That left Philly without Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris for the rare East-West clash.

At Ball Arena early in the game, Nuggets fans let the 76ers center hear it by chanting "Where's Embiid at?"

"Where's Embiid?" chants broke out in Denver after he was ruled inactive 😅 pic.twitter.com/G8VhfZWfAb — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2024

Embiid has not played the Nuggets in Denver since the 2019 season. That game saw Jokic hit a late game-winning shot to win it 100-97.

Though he's missed several games already this season due to injuries, Embiid suited up when Denver came to Philly on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Embiid led the 76ers to a thrilling 126-121 victory, logging 41 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and a block on 13 of 22 shooting overall, 3 of 6 from deep and 12 of 15 from the foul line.

Jokic posted 25 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on 11 of 20 shooting overall, 0 of 2 from deep and 3 of 4 from the charity stripe.

The only way the Embiid-Jokic matchup could be seen again this season is either in the February All-Star Game or in the NBA Finals, should both teams make it.