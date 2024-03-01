NASCAR in Las Vegas preview: Entry list, watch info, TV schedule, drivers to watch

After a pair of wild-card races to open the season, NASCAR is rolling the dice in Sin City.
Last week, Daniel Suárez won at Atlanta in a three-wide photo finish. Before that, William Byron claimed the Daytona 500 by narrowly holding off his teammate.
What’s in store for Las Vegas? It could be a return to normalcy.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be the first non-drafting track of the season, where drivers rely less on others and are forced to wheel their own cars to the best of their abilities. The results in Nevada will likely be more indicative of the rest of the season than what we saw in Daytona and Atlanta – each of the Championship 4 drivers last year won at a 1.5-mile track comparable to LVMS.
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas:
NASCAR at Las Vegas entry list
Thirty-seven drivers will race in Las Vegas – the 34 full-timers, plus three others.
Kaz Grala will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort this season. Elsewhere, veteran J.J. Yeley is teaming up with NY Racing to race the No. 44 for the first time this year. Then there’s 22-year-old Derek Kraus, who will make his Cup debut in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.
Here’s the full entry list for Las Vegas:
|Car number
|Driver name
|Team name
|Sponsor
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Kubota
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Discount Tire
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|BetMGM
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Mobil 1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|HendrickCars.com
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Solomon Plumbing
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|USANA
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|BetMGM
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|LLumar
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Fanttik
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Sport Clips
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Menards/Pennzoil
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Mahindra Tractors
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|N29 Capital Partners
|16
|Derek Kraus
|Kaulig Racing
|Western States Flooring
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Fastenal
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Reser's Fine Foods
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Interstate Batteries
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Pennzoil
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Columbia Sportswear
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Z by HP
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Love's RV Stops
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|gener8tor
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Haas Tooling
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Albertson's
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Dollar Tree
|44
|J.J. Yeley
|NY Racing
|Urban Youth Racing School
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Monster Energy
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Smith's/Tree Top
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ally Financial
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ohanafy
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|He Gets Us
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Focused Health
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Premier Security
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Freeway Insurance
When is the NASCAR race this weekend at Las Vegas?
The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas is set for Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 37-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday.
Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two groups will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest cars on single-lap speed in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order, with positions 11 through 37 are set based on first round times.
NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at Las Vegas
Saturday, March 2 (FS1 and streaming online)
- Practice: 2 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com
- Qualifying: 2:50 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com
Sunday, March 3 (FOX, FS1 and streaming online)
- NASCAR RaceDay: 2 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com
- NASCAR RaceDay: 3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOXSports.com
- Pennzoil 400: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, FOXSports.com
NASCAR Las Vegas past winners, race history
There are eight former Las Vegas winners who will race on Sunday, including defending spring LVMS winner William Byron. Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at LVMS, taking home the checkered flag in last October’s playoff race.
While both of those drivers have had success in Sin City, several former champions have dominated in the desert. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano each have three Vegas wins apiece, while Martin Truex Jr. joins Larson as a two-time winner.
The other Las Vegas past winners include Kyle Busch (2009), Denny Hamlin (2021) and Alex Bowman (2022).
NASCAR at Las Vegas favorites, drivers to watch
As you could see from the past winners, it takes an elite driver to win at Las Vegas. Six of the eight active winners are former champions, and the two non-champions are perennial contenders (Byron and Hamlin).
When looking at the spring Las Vegas race, though, two organizations have typically commendeered victory lane: Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports.
A Penske or Hendrick driver has won the last five spring races and six of the last eight. Hendrick is on a run of three straight with three different drivers (Larson ‘21, Bowman ‘22, Byron ‘23), while Logano won the two years before them.
The active drivers with the best career average finish at LVMS include Larson (9.9 in 15 starts), Truex (10.0 in 24 starts), Logano (10.0 in 21 starts) and Busch (10.6 in 25 starts). For non-winners, Ryan Blaney (12.0 in 15 starts), Tyler Reddick (15.0 in eight starts) and Austin Dillon (15.9 in 17 starts) lead the way.