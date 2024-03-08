Phillies Analysis

Watch live and ask your Phillies questions during our Spring Training Live Q&A on Saturday, March 9

For the third year running, Phillies fans have a chance to get ready for baseball with their favorite Phils experts during an in-person Spring Training Live Q&A, presented by Toyota, on Saturday, March 9.

Telemundo 62's Jaime Becerril joins NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ricky Bottalico, Ruben Amaro Jr., and Corey Seidman down in Clearwater. They will be standing by to answer all your Phillies questions at the tiki bar in left field following Saturday's Phillies spring game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Baycare Ballpark.

If you can't make it down to Clearwater, join our live stream and submit your questions in the chat. You can watch the event on the NBC Philadelphia News streaming channel, all of our social platforms, YouTube, and right on this page.

