Termini Brothers Bakery whipping up playoff cupcakes for Phillies fans

Termini will have the Phillies cupcakes available at all four of their locations around the city on Monday

By Cherise Lynch

A sweet way to celebrate the Philadelphia Phillies!

South Philadelphia's Termini Brothers Bakery have created the perfect playoff treat.

Workers spent Friday making Phillies-themed vanilla buttercream cupcakes decorated with red and white sprinkles and a Phillies "P."

Termini will have the cupcakes available at all four of their locations around the city on Monday.

The company said they are waiting to release the cupcakes because they don't want to "Jinx the Phillies" chances of clinching the number one seed.

"We have received many calls in regard to our Phillies RED OCTOBER cupcakes. We know how excited everyone is for our Fightin Phillies to begin their playoff journey together with all of us, but there is still some unfinished business to take care of. " Termini said in a Facebook post.

Termini has been making these special cupcakes since the Phillies won the World Series in 2008.

