Mural of Phillies' Stott, Marsh, Bohm give Fishtown bar ‘Daycare' feel

The sporty mural on the side of a Fishtown bar has gone to the "Daycare."

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, NBC10 cameras captured an artist painting giant pictures of young Phillies stars Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott on the side of The Garage Fishtown at East Girard and Frankford avenues in Philadelphia.

The Phillies' trio of 20-something stars have been dubbed the "Phillies' Daycare" for their youth and postgame antics.

Muralist Jimmy McMenamin, the artist behind Philadelphia-based Glossblack, is behind the Phillies' faces, Philly Voice reported.

No word yet if the "Daycare" will celebrate the new mural postgame style by throwing water and sunflower seeds on it should they win the World Series this fall.