A Philly Mascots Yule Log is the perfect addition to your holiday season

The holiday season is in full swing and there's no better way to get into the spirit than with a good ole Yule Log.

Let's one-up it though and make it Philly sports (because naturally, that makes everything better).

If you need something to pop on when hosting a party, hanging decorations, wrapping presents … or simply because you desperately miss baseball, head over to the Phillies YouTube channel for a Philly Mascots Yule Log.

Located in the heart of the Phillies clubhouse is a cozy set surrounded by colored lights (the best ones), two trees (adorned with Santa Phanatics), rocking chairs, a fireplace and a whole lot more.

Throughout the video, the Phillie Phanatic is visited by a ton of familiar faces including Gritty, Franklin, Phang and Swoop. Phoebe Phanatic also appears in an attempt to control the chaos of the crew — but gets into some of her own instead.

Larry Anderson makes a hysterical cameo, and if you listen closely, you'll be able to hear NBC Sports Philadelphia's very own Tom McCarthy with a voice-over.

Now, the Phanatic isn't new to the Yule Log scene. He's been bringing joy to the Phillies' YouTube channel for half a decade.

If you're really feeling festive, you can toss every version into a playlist to enjoy all day (and season) long.

A Philly Mascots Yule Log will also air on NBC Sports Philadelphia on December 25, Christmas Day, at 2:00 p.m.