Phillies Pregame Live ticket package is back for 2024 season

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

Back by popular demand, the Phillies Pregame Live ticket package has returned for the 2024 season!

Come join the NBC Sports Philadelphia Pregame Live crew at Citizens Bank Park for a few select games. The ticket includes a great seat in our fan section (located in section 109) and exclusive hats.

Hat colors will vary with each game, so you'll have a chance to collect them all.

If you arrive early to the ballpark, you'll be able to watch a live taping of Phillies Pregame Live and meet our Phillies analysts.

Remaining available games:

•Thu. April 11 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Pirates
•Tue. May 7 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Blue Jays
•Thu. July 11 @ 6:05 p.m. vs. Dodgers
•Mon. August 26 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Astros
•Tue. September 10 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Rays

Only a few tickets remain for each game, so make sure to get them before they're gone!

You can purchase your tickets here.

