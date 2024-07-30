Phillies news

Phillies add Independence Blue Cross as jersey sponsor

The IBX patch is the Phillies' first jersey sponsor

Starting with Wednesday's matinee against the Yankees, the Phillies will sport an Independence Blue Cross patch, making IBX the team's first jersey sponsor.

Independence Blue Cross is also a sponsor for the Flyers' home jerseys.

Per a Sports Business Journal report Tuesday, the Phillies are now the 22nd MLB team to have a jersey advertisement.

"IBX has been on my target (list) from the beginning," Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said to the Sports Business Journal. "We're both long-standing Philadelphia institutions. … We're taking an existing relationship and putting it on a whole different platform."

The Phillies announced the news Wednesday in a video narrated by Mike Schmidt.

