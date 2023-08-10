Bryce Harper exits Phillies' game vs. Nationals with mid-back spasm

Bryce Harper left the Phillies' series finale against the Nationals after the fourth inning Thursday night with a mid-back spasm.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury and he was undergoing further evaluation during the game.

Harper's exit came an inning after he took a baseball to the face. Dom Smith grounded a ball softly up the first base line with one out in the fourth inning and Harper had a simple play if he gloved it and stepped on the bag. The ball bounced up from the bag and struck him in the face, resulting in Smith reaching safely. The play was initially ruled an error on Harper but changed to a single.

Harper may have suffered the back spasm later in the inning on a pick-off attempt by Aaron Nola. Harper caught the ball and reached across his body for the tag, then shook his right arm after the play.

Alec Bohm shifted over from third base to first and Rodolfo Castro replaced Harper in the three-spot.

Harper went 0-for-1 with a walk. He's hit .311 with a .385 on-base percentage, seven extra-base hits, eight RBI and eight runs scored in his last 12 games. Six of his last 10 starts have come at first base.