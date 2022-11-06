Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Declares Packers' Season Over, Bashes Aaron Rodgers

The rapper sounded off on Twitter after the Packers' fifth straight loss

By Max Molski

Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for five-game losing streak.

That’s what the Green Bay Packers are currently on, and one of their biggest fans is none too happy about it.

Lil Wayne took to Twitter after Green Bay’s latest defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rapper put a nail in his team’s coffin and took a shot at the franchise quarterback.

That “12” refers to Aaron Rodgers, who had another forgettable day in Detroit.

Rodgers’ outing began with back-to-back endzone interceptions. The first came on an unfortunate bounce, but the second was completely inexcusable and cost the Packers points.

Points were tough to come by all day for Rodgers and Co., who wound up falling by a score of 15-9. Green Bay is now 3-6 on the season and four games behind the division-leading Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

The Packers are still within striking distance of an NFC wild card spot, but Lil Wayne and his fellow cheeseheads are feeling blue more than “Green & Yellow” right now.

